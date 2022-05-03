Watch: Prasidh Krishna almost injures Trent Boult with bizarre throw

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult almost had an injury scare during the IPL 2022 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

During the third over of the innings, Boult bowled a fuller delivery to KKR's Baba Indrajith who drove it to the mid-on region and called for a run. The ball was cleared by Prasidh Krishna who was stationed there and he subsequently went for a direct throw at the non-striker's end but ended up hitting Boult's shoe while he tried to jump and get away.

Though, the hit didn't really cause much trouble to the pacer as he went to his mark later on and completed the over.

Prasidh Krishna with a direct hit on Boult pic.twitter.com/iwapbDrqAc — Vaishnavi Sawant (@VaishnaviS45) May 2, 2022

Talking about the game, KKR clinched a 7 wicket win after chasing down a target of 153 runs in the final over. The Knight Riders were in a spot of bother after losing a couple of wickets early on but captain Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the ship for the side with a 60-run stand for the third wicket before Iyer departed for 34 off 32.

Rana was then joined by Rinku Singh and the two made ensured no further loss of wickets as they chipped in with a partnership of 66 runs for the fourth wicket. While Nitish remained unbeaten at 48 off 37, Singh returned not out for 42 off 23. Boult eventually returned with figures of 1/25 in 4 overs.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals rode on a fifty from Sanju Samson and and a late surge from Shimron Hetmyer as they managed to put 152/5 in 20 overs. Hetmyer struck 27* off 13.

