Watch: PCB chief Ramiz Raja snatches Indian reporter's phone after Pakistan's Asia Cup defeat

Pakistan headed to the Dubai International Stadium to play the Asia Cup final as a better side even after enduring defeat against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 round. However, Sri Lanka came out all guns blazing and outplayed Pakistan in each department to take the title home. After the thumping loss, a lot of former and active players took a dig at the below-par performance by Pakistani cricketers. But, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja appreciated the players for coming a long way, close to the title.

On Sunday night, while leaving the stadium, Raja was seen answering the queries of a few journalists. Among them, there was an Indian reporter who urged Raja to deliver a message to the Pakistan fans who had been struggling to digest the defeat in the summit game. However, the reporter was not quite prepared for the response.

In reply, the PCB chairman got incensed by the question and went on to ask if the guy was from India. After coming to learn that the journalist was actually from the nation who are their biggest rival on the cricket field, refused to say anything in reply. While walking off the place immediately, the former cricketer snatched the phone of the Indian journalist and asked him to stop the recording. However, in some moments, Raja was spotted discussing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s performance with another reporter.

The journalist, identified as Rohit Juglan, later shared a clip of the occurrence on his Twitter handle. He threw some questions in the caption, “Did I ask anything wrong? Aren’t Pakistani fans dejected?” and then noted, pointing out at Raja, “This is not expected from you, Mr Chairman. You should not snatch my phone.”

As soon as the video went viral, it started to gather fuming reactions from Indian fans. Since being shared, it has received nearly 1.5 lakh views on Twitter. The PCB Chairman got brutally slammed by the viewers for his gesture.

Pakistan cricketers have been earning a lot of criticism for their disappointing show in the final. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar went on to blame the batting lineup for the failure. Another legend of the country, Wasim Akram asked the batters to show more urgency and accelerate the innings a bit early while playing 20-over cricket.

