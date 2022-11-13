Pakistan fought back in style after getting restricted to a modest total by England in the 2022 T20 World Cup final thanks to their pace department.

Pakistan suffered a batting collapse in the slog overs to post 137/8 on the board after being invited to bat by England captain Jos Buttler in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi however, brought the team back in the game with sensational spells in the powerplay, resulting in the reigning ODI world champions losing three wickets inside the first six overs.

Left-arm seamer Afridi was the first to strike, getting the ball to jag back into Alex Hales — who had smashed an unbeaten 86 in the semi-final against India in Adelaide — getting a bat-thigh deflection onto the stumps as England lost their first wicket with just seven on board.

Rauf, who’s familiar with the ‘G’ as he plays for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, then breathed fire with the ball as he consistently hit the 90mph mark and made life difficult for the English batters with the movement that he was generating with that pace and the uncomfortable angles he was creating.

Rauf struck twice in his powerplay spell of 2-0-10-2, getting the crucial wicket of skipper Jos Buttler along the way to give Pakistan a real sense of hope in their quest to produce a repeat of the 1992 miracle.

England reached 49/3 at the end of the powerplay, scoring at over eight-an-over and needing 89 off 84 balls at a little over run-a-ball. At the crease was Ben Stokes, who had aced the run chase in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand and had also pulled off a finishing act against Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 clash.

