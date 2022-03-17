Watch: Pakistan captain Babar Azam receives huge applause from Australia for his match-saving 196

At the famous Karachi National Stadium on Wednesday, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam delivered a match-changing performance to stage an astonishing fightback for the hosts in the 2nd Test match against the formidable Australian team. The match concluded in a gripping draw.

The crowd cheered and clapped for skipper Babar Azam, who smashed a match-changing 196 runs from 425 balls, including 21 fours and one six. Moreover, the entire Australian team applauded as they watched the Pakistani captain perform. The audience was stunned for a moment when Azam failed to hit a double century with a four-run margin, but applause soon followed.

Watch the video here:

Nathan Lyon eventually got the right-handed batsman out in the 160th over of the innings. On this day, Azam overtook Younis Khan for the greatest score by a Pakistani player in a Test's fourth innings. In the fourth and final innings of a Test, he also became the first Pakistani player to play more than 400 deliveries.

Pakistan were struggling at 21/2 in the second Test while chasing 506, but Babar and Abdullah Shafique boosted the total to 228 without losing another wicket, taking the momentum away from Australia. Shafique scored a 96-run innings, while Mohammad Rizwan was standing at a fantastic 104.

It was an extraordinary match! Both sides gave it their all for their respective countries.

On Twitter, Pakistan's captain expressed his gratitude, adding that he was proud of his team's performance. "I will remember this innings for many reasons. Special knock by Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan and my entire team showed massive character. Thank you Karachi, you were spectacular!" Azam wrote.

Take a glance:

I will remember this innings for many reasons. Special knock by @imabd28, @iMRizwanPak and my entire team showed massive character.

Thank you Karachi, you were spectacular! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zl6uHcwj9i — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 16, 2022

Shortly after Azam shared the post, his fans showered him with praise and pride in the comments section.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.