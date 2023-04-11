Nehal Wadhera made quite the impact on the field during Match 16 of IPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Tuesday.

Not only would Wadhera, who is playing his first season in the glitzy league, pull off a fine catch to dismiss debutant Yash Dhull off Riley Meredith’s bowling in the 10th over, he would also pull off a fine run-out later in the Delhi innings.

The incident in question took place in the tumultuous 19th over, in which DC — who were invited to bat by MI — ended up losing four wickets in quick succession.

After Jason Behrendorff removed the well-set pair of Axar Patel (54) and David Warner (51) in a space of three deliveries to push Delhi on the backfoot, Wadhera sprinted like a cheetah from midwicket and hit timber at the non-striker’s end to run Kuldeep Yadav out for a golden duck in the fourth ball of the over.

Watch Wadhera’s superb run-out here:

Four wickets in the penultimate over by Jason Behrendorff including a brilliant direct-hit 🔥🔥#TATAIPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/CYbjXSdfR9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2023

That wasn’t all as far as the final over was concerned though; Behrendorff would remove Abhishek Porel off the final ball of the over to sign off with excellent figures of 3/23.

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the other MI bowler to shine on the day with figures of 3/22, running through the Delhi middle-order to reduce them to 98/5 at one stage.

Meredith would then grab the final wicket, knocking the leg-stump over to dismiss Anrich Nortje for 5 as Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 172.

