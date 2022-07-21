Watch: Navdeep Saini shines with 5-wicket haul on County debut for Kent

India cricketers have been having a great time with their respective County sides. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who made his County Championship debut for Kent, in a match against Warwickshire, picked up a five-wicket haul. Saini was included by Kent last week and will feature in three County Championship as well as five Royal London Cup matches for the side.

Saini returned with the figures of 5/72 in his 18 overs and was pick of the bowlers. The right-arm seamer dismissed Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess, Henry Brookes and Craig Miles to complete his maiden County five-for. This effort helped Kent bundle out Warwickshire for 225/10 in 85.1 overs in their first batting innings. In their first innings, Kent scored 165 runs and are at 198/4 in 63 overs in their second effort.

As far as his international career is concerned, Saini has played a total of 21 international games so far and has picked up 23 wickets across formats. He has represented India in two Test matches where he has picked up four wickets. He has also bagged six and 13 wickets in ODIs and T20Is for India respectively.

Saini dimissed Benjamin as he nicked behind to the slips cordon, while all his other four wickets were caught-behind with wicket-keeper Sam Billings pouching all the four catches. In response, Joe Denly's unbeaten 70 and Jordan Cox's 40* took Kent to 198/4 at Stumps on Day 2 in Birmingham. They now lead by 138 runs.

Apart from Saini, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar too impressed for Lancashire against Northamptonshire as he picked up a 5-wicket haul. These performances came on a day when Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his third double ton for Sussex. Pujara is also a stand-in captain for Sussex. Pujara now has scored five centuries in seven matches for Sussex.

