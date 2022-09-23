Dewald Brevis, the 19-year-old South African batting prodigy made heads turn when he smashed five successive sixes in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League on Thursday.

Brevis, playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, achieved the feat against Trinbago Knight Riders. Brevis missed out on the first ball but then proceeded to score 30 runs off the next five balls and ended with a strike rate of 500. He started by biffing left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for three sixes in a row in the 19th over. This spoiled Hosein’s figures and ruined his day after conceding only nine runs in his first three overs.

Brevis, however, was not done just yet, and finished off the innings with another couple of sixes off the final two deliveries of the innings, depositing Daryn Dupavillon for two more maximums. Owing to his efforts, the Patriots posted 163/6. They smashed 51 runs in the last two overs largely due to the Mumbai Indians’ batter.

Dewald Brevis 5 sixes in a row

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots had won the toss and elected to bat first in what was a must-win game for them. However, they struggled to get going on a sluggish pitch as the Knight Riders’ bowlers kept things tight. Sherfane Rutherford shifted the momentum with a brilliant innings of 78 runs, but a spectacular cameo from Dewald Brevis claimed all the limelight.

In response, the Trinbago Knight Riders were not able to build any partnerships as they kept losing wickets on a consistent basis. TKR were in a tricky position during the chase and at one stage were stuttering at 22/2 at the start of the fourth over.

However, Kieron Pollard (31 off 36) and Tim Seifert (59 off 47) brought the innings back on track with a 57-run partnership in the next nine overs. Tim Seifert and Andre Russell scored crucial late runs, but it was of no avail as they ended on 156/7 and lost the match by seven runs.

Brevis was one of the big picks for the Mumbai Indians at the last auctions and he is expected to be a long-term investment for the franchise. He showed a brief glimpse of his abilities in a few matches in the IPL and would hope to carry out his form if given a long rope in the upcoming seasons for the IPL.

