Watch: MS Dhoni's lightening glovework dismisses RCB's Glenn Maxwell

MS Dhoni’s prowess with the wicket-keeping gloves has given him the title of being the 'fastest hands in the east'. With his unorthodox, yet effective approach, he has added new dimensions to the art of collecting balls and this was on display once again as his lightning quick reflexes accounted for Glenn Maxwell's dismissal in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It was the final ball of the 9th over when Virat Kohli tapped Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery towards cover and called Virat Kohli for a quick single. Robin Uthappa was quick to swoop on the ball and threw it back to MS Dhoni who dismantled the stumps in a flash to send Maxwell packing.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

RCB were off to a good start courtesy a 62-run stand between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. However, as soon as Dhoni introduced spin, CSK bounced back. Moeen Ali dismissed du Plessis for 38 and this dismissal triggered a mini-collapse. Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli followed du Plessis back to the pavilion.

Following this middle-order slide, Dinesh Karthik brought the side back into the competition. Chasing a target of 173, CSK could never get any momentum and some excellent bowling by Glenn Maxwell in the middle and Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood in the death overs restricted CSK to 160. This win has taken the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the fourth spot in the points table while CSK might now find it hard to stay in contention and make it through to the playoffs.

“Really good bowling effort. We felt there is enough tackiness in the wicket that we were able to exploit with the spinners and for the pacers to hold their nerve against some powerful death hitters to finish off the game was good,” Maxwell said after the match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.