Watch: MS Dhoni’s gesture to fans at Ranchi airport wins hearts

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has earned a huge fanbase not only for his immense contribution to Indian cricket but also for his cool and calm mindset. He has won hearts countless times with his humble gesture to his fans and followers. This time, Captain Cool has been spotted at the Ranchi Airport. Though he likes to keep himself aloof from the social media limelight, his followers keenly wait for the news of his activities. The recent clip of his brief appearance has also gone viral in no time and has created much buzz across social media. However, the reason for his visit to his hometown is still unknown.

The 38-second-long video has been shared by a fan page of MS Dhoni on its Twitter handle. In the video, the Indian legend can be seen arriving at the airport decked up in a blue t-shirt and black denim with security personnel surrounding him. He makes his way out of the airport while talking casually with one of the security individuals. At the exit gate, MS Dhoni is seen taking his time to interact with the fans and the airport officials. He shakes hands with all of them smilingly before the video ends.



His humble behaviour did not go unnoticed by the Thala fans. Since being uploaded, the clip has received more than 8,000 views on Twitter and as many as 1,800 users have liked it. Though there is no note-worthy reaction in the comment section, the fans have shared the clip on different social media platforms.

Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings skipper’s reluctant cameo on Rishabh Pant’s social media live led to much noise. However, he did nothing but just waved his hands at the camera. Now, the India great is far away from cricket and spending more time with his family. In an Instagram post shared by his spouse, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, he was seen celebrating his 41st birthday in the UK. He also visited London to watch Wimbledon 2022.

