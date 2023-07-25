In Ranchi for recovery from his knee surgery, Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be making time for one of his well-documented passions: Automobiles.

In an Instagram video that has since gone viral, ‘Captain Cool’ was filmed hitting the roads in his hometown of Ranchi in a vintage Rolls Royce.

Check out the video here:

The 42-year-old, who had a couple of months back led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, has never made any secret of his love for cars and bikes but it’s a rarity when anything peeking into what’s going on in his life surfaces on the internet as he maintains a low profile on social media.

He has only posted a couple of times on Instagram so far this year — the first a clip of him trying his hands on a tractor and the second a video of him celebrating his 42nd birthday with his dogs.

His auto collection boasts of a diverse range of cars from Hummer H2 to his recent acquisition of the KIA EV6.

After Dhoni pulled through IPL 2023 successfully with a troubled knee, he went for surgery right after the final. And then he left for his house in Ranchi for rehab.

Speaking about Dhoni’s surgery, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan, last month, said “Actually, he told us immediately after the final is over he’ll fly to Mumbai, have surgery and go back to Ranchi for rehab.”

However, as to whether fans will get to watch their favourite Dhoni for one more IPL season or not, Vishwanathan had no answer.

“He knows what to do, how to go about it, so we aren’t going to ask him ‘what are you going to do, how’ etc. He will inform us on his own. Whatever he’s doing, he’ll call first and inform only Mr N Srinivasan, not anyone else. Factually, he’ll be straightforward with him.

“From him, we’ll get the information that this is what he’s doing. It’s been this way since 2008. That’s how it will continue,” he replied to the question.