MS Dhoni had an unforgettable run in IPL 2023 leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title. And he vowed to return for at least one more season if his body allowed. But what does the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan think about him playing the next IPL season?

Viswanathan has made a series of revelations about how an injured Dhoni fared through the tournament and won the summit clash, as per a report in ESPNcricnfo.

“We never asked him things like ‘do you want to play or do you want to sit out?’ If he can’t, he would’ve told us straightaway,” he said.

“We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him,” he added harping on Dhoni’s commitment level.

Till the final, he never complained about his knee to anybody. Though everyone knew, and you would’ve seen him struggling while running, he never complained even once. After the final, he said, ‘okay, I’ll have a surgery’. He’s finished his surgery, he’s quite happy, he’s recovering,” Viswanathan added.

Dhoni went for surgery right after the IPL final and is expected to soon go to rehab.

“Actually, he told us immediately after the final is over he’ll fly to Mumbai, have surgery and go back to Ranchi for rehab,” Viswanathan said.

“In Mumbai, after Ruturaj’s wedding [on 4 June], I visited him. It was a courtesy call. He’s quite comfortable. He said he’ll rest for three weeks and then start his rehab. And like he said, he’s not going to play until January-February. We don’t need to remind him about all that,” Viswanathan said.

However, the answer to the question every Dhoni fan has is something even the CSK CEO has no clue about.

“He knows what to do, how to go about it, so we aren’t going to ask him ‘what are you going to do, how’ etc. He will inform us on his own. Whatever he’s doing, he’ll call first and inform only Mr N Srinivasan, not anyone else. Factually, he’ll be straightforward with him. From him, we’ll get the information that this is what he’s doing. It’s been this way since 2008. That’s how it will continue,” he replied to the question.

