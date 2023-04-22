When it comes to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s presence of mind in a game, it is nothing less than the stuff of legend.

His swiftness and accuracy behind the wickets have given birth to something called the ‘Dhoni Review System’, where Dhoni behind the wickets notices in a fraction of a second — while also actively stumping the batter — what the observant umpires miss.

More often than not the decision comes out in Dhoni’s favour, such is his presence of mind and confidence. Not only this but his finishing skills in tight matches are also well known, where the fans believe if Dhoni stays on the crease till the last ball, chances are he’ll steal the match.

But have you seen his sixth sense in action? The ability to anticipate what will happen and prepare beforehand.

On Friday, during Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match, a rare scene was witnessed.

On the last ball of the SRH innings, all-rounder Marco Jansen was on strike. Dhoni, in anticipation of an attempt for a bye on the last ball, removed his right glove and even swung his hand, as if practising a throw. And just seconds later there it was, exactly like Dhoni foresaw.

Marco missed the ball from Matheesha Pathirana and non-striker Washington Sundar ran for a quick bye. But he could not beat Dhoni.

Dhoni went it for a direct hit as quickly as he could and turned an extra into a wicket.

However, this rare scene went well night unnoticed for some time, until a video started doing rounds on social media later in the day.

Gloves off for the last ball!! A warm up for the throw!! Thats how he plan and practise for those moments!! #Dhoni #CSKvsSRH #AnbuDen Thala Dhoni pic.twitter.com/EeIYCotcnq — Jaighanesh (@jaighanesh) April 21, 2023

This wasn’t the first time Dhoni took his glove off early in anticipation of a run-out; he had done exactly that in Hardik Pandya’s famous final over of the 2016 World T20 quarter-final against Bangladesh in Bengaluru, catching Mustafizur Rahman short at the striker’s end to pull off a miraculous one-run win for the Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, CSK, powered by Ravindra Jadeja’s three wickets, restricted SRH to a very easy total of 134/7, which was chased down in 18.4 overs with a knock of 77 by opener Devon Conway.

