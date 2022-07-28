Watch: Mohammed Siraj dismantles West Indies top order with sensational double-wicket over in 3rd ODI

An emphatic all-round display by the Indian team saw them roll over West Indies by 119 runs in the third ODI to seal the series 3-0. The main architect of this win was opener Shubman Gill, who was stranded on 98 as rain brought an early end to the Indian innings.

While Gill’s innings set the tone for India, Mohammed Siraj came out with the new ball and gave India the momentum in the second over of West Indies’ chase. He picked up a couple of wickets in his very first over. He castled opener Kyle Mayers with a length delivery that jagged back in after pitching. After a dot ball to Shamarh Brooks, Siraj bowled another in-dipper and this ball beat the prod of Brooks and crashed into his pads. He was given out by the on-field umpire and after a long discussion, Brooks trudged back without reviewing the decision.

Watch:

West Indies were reduced to 0 for 2 before Shai Hope and Brandon King launched a counter attack with a 47-run partnership in 50 deliveries. Even when Hope was dismissed, King and then Nicholas Pooran tried to keep WI in the chase. Both players got to 42 runs each. But the Indian bowlers stuck to their job and never allowed the hosts to have the upper hand.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been in fine form, mopped up the lower order and ended the innings with figures of 4/17. Siraj bowled three overs up front and returned with figures of 2 for 14. With his win, India scripted history as it was the first time they whitewashed West Indies in an ODI series of three or more matches in their own backyard.

“I'm proud of our bowling wickets, they gave their 100%, Siraj took two early, Axar, Chahal, Shardul - everyone deserves credit,” stated captain Shikhar Dhawan at the post-match presentation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.