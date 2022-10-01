Watch: Mohammed Shami shares cryptic video of him bowling in full flow in nets

Mohammed Shami shared an Instagram reel of him bowling in full tandem in nets in an open field after being deemed unfit to participate in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

Shami was initially announced to be a part of the T20I squad for the games against Australia and South Africa but was subsequently detected to be infected with Covid-19 and hence had to miss out on the three matches against Australia.

The pacer recovered from Covid-19 on the day of the first T20I against South Africa but was ruled out of the series, considering that he was not fit to play.

However, Shami seemed fit and raring to go in the reel, where he is seen bowling at full throttle and also scattering the stumps.

He had captioned the reel, “Safar jari hai” translating to “The journey is still on.”

However, the background sound he used in the reel seemed cryptic. “Na thake hai paav kabhi (the legs have never been tired), Na hi himmat haari hai (neither have I felt defeated). Maine dekhe hai kai daur (I have seen many different phases), aur aaj bhi safar jaari hai (but the journey is still on).”

Watch the video here:

The message seems to have come after being left out of India’s T20I setup in spite of performing consistently. The pacer has not featured in a T20I since November 2021. Meanwhile, India have experimented with several young pacers but Shami was not called back despite missing the services of experienced Jasprit Bumrah owing to an injury.

Several reports have suggested that Shami will feature in the ODIs against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup down under, to have some game time.

It will be worthwhile to see if Shami, who is currently only a part of the reserve players, will be part of the main squad going into the T20 World Cup.

