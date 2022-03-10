Watch: Mohammad Azharuddin shares memorable partnership with his son during UAE Friendship Cup 2022

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin shared a memorable moment with his son on the field during the recently concluded UAE Friendship Cup 2022 tournament.

The Friendship Cup tournament featured retired cricketers from all around the world, as well as Bollywood stars, who competed against each other. Consisting of four teams – India Legends, Pakistan Legends, Bollywood Kings and World Legends 11, the cricket matches for the newly-launched Cup were played in a three-day competition, from 5 to 7 March, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Mohammad Azharuddin led the Indian Legends team and shared a significant moment with his son Mohammad Asaduddin at the crease during the sixth match of the tournament, played against Pakistan Legends.

The father-son duo shared a brief 19-run partnership in the first innings representing India Legends.

The 59-year-old cricketer was elated to have shared the pitch with his son and posted a brief video of his son’s brilliant performance on his official Instagram handle. Watch the video here:

Azhar captioned the post by writing, “It’s a special moment when you share the pitch with your son. Proud to see Asad’s name along with mine on the same screen. Friendship Cup UAE 2022.” The right-handed batter also tagged his son in the post and mentioned that Asaduddin had played exemplary cricket and scored some big runs at the Sharjah stadium.

Meanwhile, India Legends lost the match to Pakistan Legends played on Monday at the Sharjah Stadium. Mohammad Asaduddin made an excellent 45-runs off 22 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 3 glorious sixes. Sanjeev Sharma added a valuable 37 for the team while Mohammad Azharuddin remained unbeaten at 4 runs. India Legends posted 107/3 after 10 overs.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the total comfortably in 9.1 overs. Salman Butt remained unbeaten at 65-runs off 30 balls, while Yasir Hameed added a solid 29 to help the team make a total of 111/2. Pakistan Legends won the match by eight wickets and went on to play the tournament finals on 7 March against World Legends 11.

