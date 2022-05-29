IPL 2022: GT's Lockie Ferguson clocks fastest delivery of the tournament

Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery in the IPL 2022. The right-arm bowler bowled yorker, outside off stump to Jos Buttler on the final ball of the fifth over during the title clash between RR and GT.

Ferguson clocked 157.3 kmph and surpassed SRH's Umran Malik who had bowled a delivery at 157 kmph in the 20th over against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

While the Titans made it to the final in their debut season, this is the second time that the Royals have registered a final berth. They last played an IPL final in the inaugural edition and lifted the trophy under Shane Warne's captaincy.

The RR captain Sanju Samson opted to bat first.

Earlier, in the tournament, Gujarat and Rajasthan had finished as the top two sides. While RR lost to Titans in Qualifier 1, they made a solid return and defeated RCB in the second qualifier to march forward.

