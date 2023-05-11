Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Lalit struck at the start of his second over, diving to his right to collect a sharp, low chance after Rahane took a couple of steps forward and attempted to drive the ball down the ground.

Lalit Yadav dives to his right to pull off a sharp, low catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane during the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Lalit Yadav was involved in one of the standout moments of their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, pulling off a stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The dismissal took place at the start of Lalit’s second over after CSK won the toss and skipper MS Dhoni opted to bat against the Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rahane, who was looking to accelerate around that stage after moving into the 20s, skipped down the track and drove the ball down the ground, attempting to collect his third boundary.

The veteran batter, however, couldn’t keep the ball along the ground and Lalit, reacting in a fraction of a second, dove to his right to pull off a sharp low catch to send Rahane back to the dugout for a 20-ball 21.

Watch the catch here:

Rahane’s dismissal resulted in Chennai losing their fourth wicket for 77 runs shortly after the halfway stage of their innings, with the Delhi bowlers doing a decent job in restricting the run rate to less than seven.

Lalit, however, would prove real expensive in his following over, getting plundered for 23 runs thanks to some ruthless hitting by Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu. Both Dube (25) and Rayudu’s (23) cameos, as well as those of Ravindra Jadeja (21) and skipper Dhoni (20) would CSK post 167/8 on the board — a competitive score on a slow Chepauk track — at the end of their innings.

Delhi, in reply, lost wickets up front and were reduced to 25/3 in the powerplay; though Rilee Rossouw (35) and Impact Player Manish Pandey tried mounting a fightback with a 59-run fourth-wicket stand, it was ultimately not enough to get Delhi over the line as they could only get to 140/8 in response.

Updated Date: May 11, 2023 00:09:27 IST

