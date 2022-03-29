Watch: KL Rahul speaks on Test captaincy and anger being Virat Kohli's best friend

KL Rahul became India's 34th Test captain in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa earlier this year after the then captain Virat Kohli missed the match due to a back injury.

The interesting thing is that Rahul was only informed on the morning of Day 1 of the match that he could be required to lead India. Rahul made the revelation on the popular YouTube show Breakfast with Champions which is hosted by sports broadcaster Gaurav Kapur.

"When I got the opportunity to captain the country in Johannesburg in a Test match, it happened so suddenly. Virat told me in the bus on the morning of the game that 'I may not play this game because I have a stiff back'. Till I was in the bus and till I reached the ground for warmups, I was like 'no, Virat can't miss a game because of a small injury'," Rahul said

"After the warmups is when the coach told me that he is not looking good and that I need to go wear the blazer and go for the toss. I didn't have a blazer so I had to borrow Virat's. When I was walking down the steps, I was like 'this looks good on me'. I was always confident and happy," he added.

Rahul also touched upon his personality and added that he is very aggressive from the inside even though he appears to be a very calm person from the outisde.

"As I grew up, I never wanted to be too calm. I think Virat also has said this. His best friend is his anger. You learn how to use that anger and channelize it into proper things. There is a fire in everybody. I think you can't play a sport like cricket or anything in life if don't have a fire inside you," Rahul said.

Rahul also spoke about his admiration for South African legend AB de Villiers and getting to open in England in 2021 Test matches as a replacement for injured Mayank Agarwal.

