Watch: Kieron Pollard takes stunning catch during T20 Blast game, celebrates in unique style

Kieron Pollard did not have the best season in the IPL this year and he was even benched by the Mumbai Indians for the last few matches. However, the former West Indies captain continues to be hot property in the T20 circuit the world over and currently he is playing for Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast in England. One of the safest catchers going around, Pollard garnered all the headlines when he plucked out an absolutely sensational catch of Nick Hubbins at short extra cover in the Surrey vs Hampshire clash.

After completing the catch, Pollard brought out a unique celebration and it could well have been directed towards his critic – he was under immense pressure in the IPL and there have been speculations that Mumbai Indians could well release him before the next season.

Watch the video here:

Speaking about the ball, it was delivered by Reece Topley on a length outside the off stump. Gubbins tried to work it towards square leg, but a leading edge saw the ball fly across to short extra cover when Pollard leapt to his left and snaffled an absolute beauty with one hand.

Earlier in the match, Sam Curran smashed 69 runs with the bat and powered Surrey to 228 for 4. He then returned to pick a 5-wicket haul with the ball and Surrey thrashed Hampshire by 72 runs.

Pollard was needed for just 7 balls during Surrey’s innings where he ended with an unbeaten 12 runs. Surrey is a power-packed team with the likes of Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Sam Curran, and Chris Jordan adding a lot of heft to the side.

With this win, Surrey have moved to the top of the South Group and have maintained the 100 per cent record in this season’s Vitality Blast. Pollard would want to wind the clock back and play few match-winning innings in the rest of the season.

