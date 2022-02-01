Watch: Kieron Pollard begins post-match interview by singing after West Indies win T20I series vs England

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard looked very happy after his team clicnhed a 3-2 T20I series win over England. The Men in Maroon sealed the series in Barbados by a margin of 17 runs in the fifth and final T20I on Monday.

During the match, the hosts went on to defend 179 runs against Moeen Ali and his men to bounce back after a Super 12 exit from the T20 World Cup last year and an ODI series loss to Ireland not too long ago.

Post clinching the series, Pollard, who came on the field for the post-match presentation ceremony, surprised fans and cricket experts around the world.

The moment when former England cricketer and now a broadcaster Mark Butcher was about to ask his first question to the West Indies captain, Pollard began singing the famous song titled ‘Solid As a Rock’. The original track was sung by the famous Jamaican musician Sizzla.

Pollard sang, "I say, they can’t keep a good man down. Always keep a smile when they want me to frown..”.

The first captain in history to start his post-match interview with a song? 😀🎶 Loving Captain @KieronPollard55's rendition of Sizzla's "Solid As A Rock"🎙🌴#WIvENG #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/3TESWijqdZ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 31, 2022

West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first in the decider. It was Brandon Kings and Kyle Mayers, who got the hosts off to a great start with a 59-run stand for the first wicket. A late cameo from captain Pollard and Rovman Powell meant the hosts posted a decent total.

In reply, England were bowled out for 162 runs, falling short by 17 runs.

Despite James Vince scoring 55 and Sam Billings putting up a 41-run knock, their efforts were not enough. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Additionally, Jason Holder sustained his good form and took a five-wicket haul, while Akeal Hosein picked up four wickets and finally wrapped up a clean win for the hosts.