Monday witnessed a classic finale of Test cricket as hosts New Zealand scripted a remarkable last-ball victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Christchurch.

You can watch the final moments of that thrilling final over here:

Needing eight runs off the last over with three wickets remaining, the Black Caps lost Matt Henry in the third ball of the over, to leave them at 280/8. Neil Wagner came in at number 10 following Henry’s dismissal. When Henry got out, New Zealand needed five runs to win off the last three balls, and skipper Kane Williamson, with all his might slammed through point for a four, which meant the Kiwis needed just a run from two balls.

Asitha Fernando was the bowler for Sri Lanka, and in the fifth ball of the over, he managed to produce a dot ball, narrowly avoiding a wide after his short ball ended up on off.

The hosts needed one run off the last ball, which was once again a short ball from Asitha Fernando. Williamson looked to play the hook shot but missed it, and the batters took off for a single anyway. Just as Williamson and Wagner took off at either ends, Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella lobbed the ball towards Asitha, who fired in a throw towards the bowler’s end, but a diving Williamson was well and truly safe, helping New Zealand clinch a miraculous win.

Earlier on Day 5, the first four-and-a-half hours were washed out due to rain, and New Zealand were 28/1 in 17 overs.

Williamson led by example, getting to his 27th Test century in 177 deliveries. Williamson was involved in a 142-run stand with Daryl Mitchell for the fourth wicket.

The win for New Zealand not only meant they took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, but also sealed India’s qualification for the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval, scheduled for 7 June this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.