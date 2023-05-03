Incessant rain certainly did dampen the mood of both players and fans during the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Lucknow, resulting in the first washout of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The downpour in the Uttar Pradesh capital, however, did lead to a heartwarming moment on the field with South African fielding legend Jonty Rhodes seen helping ground staff pull the covers out to the centre.

The LSG fielding coach was seen helping the ground staff at the Ekana Stadium after rain made its way back towards the end of the Lucknow innings, forcing players and the two umpires to head back to the dressing room after two deliveries had been bowled in the final over.

The downpour would only intensify as time passed by, and eventually the match officials decided to call off the match close to 7 pm local time, with LSG and CSK taking home a point each.

Lucknow had earlier found themselves in a spot of bother after being invited to bat by Chennai captain MS Dhoni, getting reduced to 44/5 in the 10th over with Moeen Ali (2/13) and the Sri Lankan duo of Matheesha Pathirana (2/22) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37) grabbing two wickets each.

Ayush Badoni, however, led Lucknow’s fightback, forging a 59-run sixth-wicket partnership with Nicholas Pooran (20) and eventually bringing up his first half-century of the season and remaining unbeaten on 59 — his best score in the IPL.

CSK had earlier defeated LSG by 12 runs in their first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in since 2019.

