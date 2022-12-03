The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a new rule after the COVID outbreak that prohibits using saliva to polish the ball. So, bowlers and fielders are searching for replacements to shine the ball with some of them coming up with innovative and bizarre ideas to achieve it.

However, the most hilarious method was opted for by England’s Joe Root during the first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. While Pakistan was batting in the second innings, Root was spotted rubbing the ball on the head of his teammate Jack Leach who is partially bald.

A clip of the funny sight was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official Twitter handle. The video shows Root walking to the crease during a break between two overs. Much to the amusement of the cricketing fraternity, the English batting great approached Leach and went on to remove the cap from the spinner’s head. Then he polished the ball on his scalp for some time before putting the cap on Leach’s head again.

The moment caught the attention of commentator Nasser Hussain and he was left in splits. David Gower, who was also in the box accompanying Hussain, termed Root’s surprising move “classic and ingenious.” After providing his support to the team, Leach was seen heading back to the pavilion. Then, Root handed the ball to medium pacer Ollie Robson for the next over.

Since being posted on the internet, the footage has received more than 1.5 lakh views on Twitter. So far, as many as 4,800 users have liked the England side’s “unique way of shining the ball.”

A user named the incident "bald tempering."

A person noted, "Nothing is useless in this world, not even baldness."

An individual said, "When cricket experience meets life experience."

Here are some other reactions:

Nasser;

In the first innings, England put on a brilliant batting effort, scoring 657 runs with four batters hammering commendable centuries. With Pakistan’s openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haq (121) putting up a 225-run stand for the first wicket, the hosts are also building up a strong counter attack. Pakistan’s excellent batting display continued on Day 3 of the Test in Rawalpindi, while England are still trying to find more effective ways to pick up wickets on the batting-friendly surface.

