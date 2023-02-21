It was a day to remember for Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat as his side defeated Bengal by 9 wickets on Sunday to win their second Ranji Trophy. This was their second title this season, after the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December. Just like the 2020 final when the two sides faced each other in the summit clash, Saurashtra defeated Bengal to claim their second title in three years.

It was Saurashtra’s game all the way as they first dismissed Bengal at Eden Gardens for just 174 runs. Then, the Jaydev Unadkat-led brigade posted 404 runs on the board, with Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani and Arpit Vasavada scoring half-centuries.

When Bengal came in to bat for the second time, Jaydev Unadkat ensured that their batters could not stay on the crease for long. The left-arm pacer claimed 6 wickets for 85 runs in the third innings and single-handedly demolished Bengal. The Manoj Tiwary-led side were all out for 241, leading Saurashtra to a comfortable victory, having needed to chase down a target of just 12 runs.

Unadkat took to Twitter to post some moments of cricket fans celebrating Saurashtra’s win. “Incredible scenes at the Rajkot airport today when we landed. This is something I have never witnessed before. There was spark. There was excitement. There was a sense of the bright future of cricket in Saurashtra! Well done guys! Let’s keep the fire burning,” he wrote.

Watch the video here:

Incredible scenes at the Rajkot airport today when we landed. This is something I have never witnessed before. There was spark. There was excitement. There was a sense of the bright future of cricket in Saurashtra! Well done guys! Let’s keep the fire burning.. 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/giUHXnukCQ — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 20, 2023

The 31-year-old has been on a roll lately. In the summit clash, Unadkat claimed nine wickets in total and was awarded the Player of the Match. Unadkat, who made his comeback into the Indian Test side after 12 years in December, was released ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Test to take part in the Ranji final. After the game, Unadkat dedicated the title to his Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who was playing his 100th Test in Delhi on the same day.

Jaydev Unadkat is a part of India’s squad for the remaining Border- Gavaskar Tests. The left-arm seamer has also been included in the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

