  Watch: Javagal Srinath forgets to hand over coin to Shikhar Dhawan during India vs South Africa 2nd ODI toss

Watch: Javagal Srinath forgets to hand over coin to Shikhar Dhawan during India vs South Africa 2nd ODI toss

When commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on-air said ‘who’s got the coin?’, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen asking Javagal Srinath for the coin. Srinath then checked his pocket and then handed over the coin to Dhawan with a smile on his face.

Javagal Srinath forgot to hand over coin to Shikhar Dhawan during toss. Image: Twitter screengrab/BCCI

Javagal Srinath, the match referee for the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi was involved in a funny incident during the coin toss on Sunday, with the 53-year-old forgetting to hand over the coin to India skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

When commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on-air said ‘who’s got the coin?’, Dhawan can be seen asking Srinath for the coin. Srinath then checked his pocket and then handed over the coin to Dhawan with a smile on his face. In the video posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle, Dhawan and Keshav Maharaj, South Africa’s stand-in skipper for the game, can be seen sharing a laugh, aiming to poke fun at Srinath.

The Proteas eventually won the toss and opted to bat first. The Proteas made two changes, with skipper Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi missing out due to health issues, while Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin were brought in to the playing XI.

India too made a couple of changes. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed made his international debut for India, while Washington Sundar too made his much-awaited international comeback. The two replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa rode on knocks from Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) to post 278/7 on board from 50 overs. Shahbaz picked a wicket on debut, while Mohammed Sira scalped three.

Updated Date: October 09, 2022 17:38:46 IST

