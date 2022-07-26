Watch: India’s T20I squad including Rohit Sharma arrives in Trinidad, fans ask about KL Rahul’s availability

After the completion of the three-match One Day International series, India are all set to play a five-match T20 International series against West Indies. Many experienced names including captain Rohit Sharma who were given rest for the ODIs, will be seen in action again in the Indian outfit. Today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video on their official Twitter handle where the senior members of the Indian squad can be seen arriving at Trinidad for the T20Is.

Apart from Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are also seen meeting the coaching staff after reaching there. Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour and Praveen Mhambrey were present there to receive the unit. The post has no doubt attracted the Indian cricket fans as many of them were waiting eagerly to see their favourite players in the squad.

After the video got circulated across the internet, a question has been raised about the availability of KL Rahul who was also in line to return but tested COVID-19 positive last week. A section of Indian fans showed their concern about Rahul’s health condition who has been out of action for over a month.

After IPL, Rahul was well-prepared to lead the Indian side against South Africa. But he suffered a groin injury ahead of the season opener and had to visit Germany for surgery. Recently, he had returned to training at Bangalore’s National Cricket Academy. Another bad news hit him as the talented batter tested COVID positive right before flying to West Indies with the T20 squad.

India, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, already sealed the ODI deal by winning the first two games of the three-match series. The remaining game left is just a formality for the visitors who will eye for an easy whitewash. The final ODI will be held on Wednesday at Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval. The 20-over battle is scheduled to begin on 29 July.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.