Watch: India's Ishan Kishan's hilarious reaction after being attacked by bug during national anthem

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was in the headlines recently as a result of his enigmatic response to not making the squad for the 2022 Asia Cup. He was not included in the 15-man unit despite having the second-highest run tally in T20Is in 2022, and he afterwards expressed his resentment on social media.

All eyes are on him as Indian fans are quite excited to watch how the southpaw performs in the ongoing One-Day International series against Zimbabwe. However, the brilliant performance from the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill took the chance away from him in the first ODI as India clinched the game without losing a single wicket.

Without having any notable contribution to the game, Kishan has made his way to the headlines for his hilarious reaction at the time of the national anthem. A bug brought trouble to him when he was standing in the queue and Jana Gana Mana was being played at the Harare Sports Club. The youngster was observed ducking after realising that a bug was attacking him. Meanwhile, Kishan's response has become incredibly popular on the internet.

https://twitter.com/rishabh2209420/status/1560196675821457408

A user on Twitter shared a video of the incident in which Kishan can be seen standing next to Kuldeep Yadav as he sings the national anthem. The bug then attacked him while Kuldeep continued to perform the song and paid no attention to anything going around him. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1,000 likes on Twitter and users have found it funny yet respectful as Kishan remained settled in his position even after getting distracted.

One of the commenters said, “After all, he's a human being too,” while another individual noted, “Still unmoved!” A user sarcastically commented, “Video getting deleted by Sony Entertainment in 3...2..1…”

Kishan was left out of India's Asia Cup squad despite having scored 430 runs at a strike rate of 130.30 in 14 games, but he is still determined to establish himself in the coming fixtures. The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe is slated to be held on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club at 12:45 PM IST.

