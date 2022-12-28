The Indian U-19 women’s cricket team began its preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup with a 54-run win over South Africa in the first match of the five-match T20I series on Tuesday. While Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari scored the important runs and Shabnam MD and Archana Devi picked six wickets together, left-arm spinner Mannat Sanjeev Kashyap has made the headlines courtesy of her daring act of running out a non-striker for backing up too far in the match.

The Pretoria T20 saw Mannat Kashyap running out of the non-striker Jenna Evans in the 17th over off her own bowling when the South African left her crease before the ball was delivered. Being aware of what the non-striker is doing, Mannat dislodged the bails before delivering the ball to dismiss Evans for backing up too far.

Mannat doing Mannat things. (Mannat Kashyap did it against Izzy Gaze in the match against NZ Development team as well.)#CricketTwitter#SAU19vINDU19 pic.twitter.com/047VsFkvvU — Krithika (@krithika0808) December 27, 2022

Evans, however, was recalled by the Indian team to bat and later got out on seven off 12 balls, getting caught by Archana off her own bowling.

Not sure what happened there. Jenna Evans was ran out by Mannat Kashyap at the non-striker’s end for backing away early. However, she was called back and continued to bat on. #SAWU19vINDWU19 — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) December 27, 2022

Earlier in December, Kashyap also tried to run out New Zealand Development side’s Izzy Gaze in a similar fashion but the non-striker survived as she had made it back in the crease in time.

Mannat’s daring act was reminiscent of what Deepti Sharma did earlier this year as India completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over England. With India needing one wicket to win, Deepti ran out Charlie Dean for backing up too far.

Early call: one of the viral moments the Women’s U19 World Cup will see is a run out at the non strikers end when the batter doesn’t watch the ball in hand and leaves the crease. Love how this dismissal is normal for the next generation. https://t.co/E6uCeCklZc — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 27, 2022

The ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup will also be held in South Africa from 14 to 29 January.

