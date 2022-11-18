After a disappointing end to their T20 World Cup campaign, India shifted focus to multi-format series in New Zealand. But the first T20 International, slated to be played on Friday (18 November) at the Wellington Regional Stadium, was called off with rain.

With toss delayed and unrelenting showers, cricketers from both sides opted for a new challenge to pass the time and stay warm. Players of the Indian and New Zealand units got involved in a game of footvolley inside the stadium.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip of the friendly contest on Twitter.

#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022



The cricketers from both countries teamed up to showcase their skills and footwork. One team featured players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Ish Sodhi, the other side saw Tim Southee joining with a couple of New Zealand support staff members.

The BCCI captioned the clip, “Team India and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.” Fans who were eagerly waiting for the T20 action found the battle quite exciting.

A fan said, “Yes today’s match is not possible to play, that’s why to play football.”

Yes today’s match is not possible for play that’s why play football — ABI Panwar (@AbiPanwar) November 18, 2022



Another fan sarcastically urged, “If there is no cricket, please telecast this only.”

Cricket nehi toh yeh hi telecast kardo — Rahul (@Santosh74412879) November 18, 2022



A user jokingly asked, “What’s the score now?”

What’s the score now — Ddd (@Ddd02826659) November 18, 2022



An individual noted, “Decide the winner from this game.”

Ye game se winner decide karo — Rohit (@rohit_0718) November 18, 2022



All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed the T20I captain for the series. Veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have been rested. The attention will be on youngsters like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Umran Malik, and Washington Sundar to make their mark for the 2024 edition.

