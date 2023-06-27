The 2023 ODI World Cup trophy tour has started in a unique fashion with the International Cricket Council (ICC) launching the trophy into the stratosphere, 1,20,000 feet above the earth.

The coveted trophy was launched into space by attaching it to a bespoke stratospheric balloon. Later, it landed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The trophy will now be travelling to 18 countries over the next few months before returning to India for the World Cup. Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and the United States of America are some of the countries where the trophy will be taken.

The trophy tour will start on Tuesday, the same day the schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is expected to be announced.

“Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket. As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Talking about the launch of the trophy tour, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.

“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport.”

