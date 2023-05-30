The IPL 2023 final face-off where Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans witnessed some of the most exciting moments. The nail-biting match had the IPL fans glued to the screens.

Chasing 171, CSK eventually needed 10 off the last two balls and Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two deliveries to help CSK win their fifth title.

While the all-rounder was soon mobbed by the CSK players for playing an incredible match-winning knock, the commentators also enjoyed the moment in the studio.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri and former England batting great Kevin Pietersen were in the commentary box the moment CSK won the match.

Just as Jadeja hit the winning boundary, Bishop was quick to remind the fans about the consistency with which the MS Dhoni-led side plays. Describing the winning moment, he said, “Never bet against MS Dhoni and CSK. The TATA IPL champions for 2023 are CSK.”

Shastri can be seen smiling at the winning shot, while Pietersen was too engrossed in the moment.

Pietersen shared the moment on his Twitter account and congratulated CSK on winning the IPL 2023 title.

In his tweet, he said: “A privilege to be there at the end with @RaviShastriOfc & @irbishi. Two great callers of the game! Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person who was a part of this seasons IPL!”

A privilege to be there at the end with @RaviShastriOfc & @irbishi. Two great callers of the game! 🙏🏽

Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person who was a part of this seasons IPL! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/RW1DHRnmo0 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 29, 2023

The victory over GT helped CSK to equal the Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles. It was also CSK’s third IPL title in the last six seasons.

The 2023 trophy win has been made even more special by the fact that CSK finished at the bottom of the table last season.

