Watch: How Virat Kohli reacted to Kolkata cop carrying fan on shoulders during RCB vs LSG clash

In the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Eliminator match at the Eden Gardens, a fan had breached security and entered the playing area. This even paused the nail-biting match for a bit. But what caught everyone’s eye was Virat Kohli's reaction to a Kolkata policeman lifting the fan on his shoulders and carrying him off the field.

This incident happened in the last over of the match, when Sri Lankan cricketer Dushmantha Chameera had hit a six-off bowler Harshal Patel and tried to keep LSG in the race. During that time, the Super Giants needed 16 off 3 balls to win the chase, but a fan-made his way through and entered the playing area to reach Kohli.

The crazy fan tried his luck because the former RCB captain was standing right at long-on close to the boundary. Due to this, the match was halted and others in the stadium quickly took out their phones and recorded the moment.

In the video, Kohli could be seen alerting the security personnel as the fan ran towards him. Within a jiffy, a Kolkata policeman in white uniform came in and lifted the fan on his shoulder like a WWE wrestler. He very quickly carried him outside the playing area and dropped him behind the boundary.

Kohli, who was witnessing all this, sat in disbelief after seeing the policeman carrying the fan off the field. He was also seen breaking into laughter and imitating wrestler John Cena’s signature style to his fans.

Watch the video:

Soon after this video went viral, fans started flooding the comment box. Few who witnessed this madness commented stating that ‘Kolkata police becomes John Cena’ while others had a good laugh over it.

The match resumed soon after and Patel kept his cool for not allowing LSG to score the remaining runs.

This was not the first time when a fan breached security. There have been many such instances in the past where fans have run into the playing area to meet their idols.

RCB, who won by 14 runs against LSG, will next face Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, 27 May. Whoever wins will take on Gujarat Titans in the final of the cash-rick tournament on Sunday, 29 May.

