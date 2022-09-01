Watch: Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes to his girlfriend after India clash

Despite the loss against India, Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah made the Asia Cup 2022 quite memorable for himself as he proposed to his girlfriend after the game got over.

A picture of Shah on his knees went viral on social media as his girlfriend seemed to nod and accept the proposal.

The 26-year-old batted at number 4 for his side in this match and contributed with a 28-ball 30 in this chase of 193. His innings included two fours and a six. before being dismissed in the 18th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar when Ravi Bishnoi ran in to grab a catch at long off.

She said YES! 😍💍

A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong’s @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India 🥰

A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together ❤️#AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

The middle-order batter has been a prominent figure for Hong Kong and has played 43 T20Is in his career so far registering 633 runs at an average of 20.42. His highest score in this format is 79 he scored against Ireland back in 2019.

As far as the match was concerned, Suryakumar Yadav’s 26-ball 68 propelled the Indian side to a mammoth 192-run total which ensured that the chase was out of the grip of Hong Kong.

In response, Hong Kong put in a spirited display, but the 193-run target proved to be too much for them as they ended at 152/5.

India eventually won the match by 40 runs and progressed to the super 4s stage of the Asia Cup.

While Suryakumar Yadav motored along, Virat Kohli found some form and fluency with an unbeaten 59 from 44 balls. This was his first international fifty in more than six months as India smashed 78 runs in the final five overs.

It was a tough day for Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal showed their experience to restrict Hong Kong and remain unbeaten in the competition.

“We batted pretty well to start with, and got to a very good score at the end, and came out and bowled reasonably well. Thought we could have done slightly better with the ball,” India captain Rohit Sharma said after the match.

