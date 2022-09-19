Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur’s one-handed stunner during India's dominant win over England in 1st ODI

On Sunday at the County Cricket Ground in Hove, India’s Smriti Mandhana, Yastik Bhatia, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur outplayed England women with outstanding batting performances, beating them by 7 wickets.

With the victory, the visitors have earned a 1-0 lead in the three-match One Day International series. The Indian side displayed sheer dominance in each department and snatched the match with a commendable team effort. Apart from her notable contribution with the bat, skipper Kaur also deserves much praise for her brilliant reflex while taking the catch of Alice Capsey who was sent off for 19 runs in her maiden ODI in the English outfit.

It was the 18th over of England’s innings when Sneh Rana was brought into the attack. Rana pitched it outside off in her third delivery, making Capsey go for a flick through the leg side. Kaur who was standing at the midwicket region, judged the trajectory of the ball quite well. She threw her body to it and ended up pulling off a one-handed stunner. The home crowd also went on to give the Indian captain a standing ovation for the successful effort.

A clip of the catch has been shared on Twitter by a fan page and has been going viral. Since being shared, the footage has accumulated more than 6,000 views on Twitter. Fans were left short of words to mark the jaw-dropping reflex. They showered their appreciation for Kaur in the comment section.

Batting first, England could not provide a desirable start to their innings and lost as many as five wickets before breaching the 100-run mark. However, Alice Davidson Richards’ crucial half-century and Danni Wyatt’s 50-ball 43 took them to a decent 227 runs in 50 overs. Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami came out to be extremely economical allowing just 20 runs during her 10-over spell. She also got the wicket of English opener Tammy Beaumont to her name.

In reply, India’s star batter Mandhana smashed 91 runs off 99 deliveries, doing justice to her reputation again. Following the concrete foundation, Bhatia’s 47-ball 50 and Kaur’s unbeaten 74 steered the side comfortably across the victory line with almost five overs left in their hands to spare.

