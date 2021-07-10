Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Watch: Harleen Deol takes 'top class' catch to dismiss Amy Jones, wins internet

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 10th, 2021
  • 10:18:44 IST

India lost the first T20I against England on Friday night, but Harleen Deol won the internet after she pulled off a stunning catch on the boundary line to dismiss Amy Jones.

In the first match of the series, which was being played at Northampton, England were asked to bat first and posted 177-7. The most memorable moment of the match came during the 19th over of England's innings when Jones, who was on 43 and looked set for a half-century, charged down the wicket against Shikha Pandey aiming to clear the long-off boundary.

But Harleen who was fielding there timed her jump to perfection to save a certain six, and just when the momentum took her across the ropes, she threw and the ball inside, dived forward again to complete the mind-blowing catch. The same 19th over also witnessed another brilliant catch, this time from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who came running from long-on to take a brilliant diving catch to remove Nat Sciver on 55.

The excellent fielding efforts, however, could not save India from defeat as they suffered an 18-run loss. India were 54/3 in 8.4 overs when the match was stopped due to rain and the result was decided on the basis of the DLS method.

Shafali Verma got out on a duck on the second delivery of India's innings while out-of-form Harmanpreet was dismissed for one. Smriti Mandhana scored a breezy 29 off 17. Harleen (17 off 24) and Deepti Sharma (4 off 7) were at the crease when the match was halted due to rain.

Harleen's catch also earned a lot of appreciation on Twitter with many hailing it as one of the best of all time.

