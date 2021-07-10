Watch: Harleen Deol takes 'top class' catch to dismiss Amy Jones, wins internet

India lost the first T20I against England on Friday night, but Harleen Deol won the internet after she pulled off a stunning catch on the boundary line to dismiss Amy Jones.

In the first match of the series, which was being played at Northampton, England were asked to bat first and posted 177-7. The most memorable moment of the match came during the 19th over of England's innings when Jones, who was on 43 and looked set for a half-century, charged down the wicket against Shikha Pandey aiming to clear the long-off boundary.

A fantastic piece of fielding 👏 We finish our innings on 177/7 Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021

But Harleen who was fielding there timed her jump to perfection to save a certain six, and just when the momentum took her across the ropes, she threw and the ball inside, dived forward again to complete the mind-blowing catch. The same 19th over also witnessed another brilliant catch, this time from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who came running from long-on to take a brilliant diving catch to remove Nat Sciver on 55.

The excellent fielding efforts, however, could not save India from defeat as they suffered an 18-run loss. India were 54/3 in 8.4 overs when the match was stopped due to rain and the result was decided on the basis of the DLS method.

Shafali Verma got out on a duck on the second delivery of India's innings while out-of-form Harmanpreet was dismissed for one. Smriti Mandhana scored a breezy 29 off 17. Harleen (17 off 24) and Deepti Sharma (4 off 7) were at the crease when the match was halted due to rain.

Harleen's catch also earned a lot of appreciation on Twitter with many hailing it as one of the best of all time.

That was a brilliant catch @imharleenDeol. Definitely the catch of the year for me!pic.twitter.com/pDUcVeOVN8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2021

Let me try again! @imharleenDeol takes one of the catches of the summer to get rid of Jones. More than worthy of a trend! #ENGvIND https://t.co/bnWN7iU58Q — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) July 9, 2021

OMG @imharleenDeol take a bow!! Calling it now the best we will see this series!! pic.twitter.com/O4Dwm4OYlU — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 9, 2021

As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class. https://t.co/CKmB3uZ7OH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021

This, by India’s Harleen Deol, will rank among the best boundary catches you’ve seen anywhere in cricket. Men’s or women’s, doesn’t matter. https://t.co/AGP7GCdpOD — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) July 9, 2021

This is the best thing on the internet today. Harleen Deol: WOW! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qdo5ZTtgOq — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 10, 2021

Wow !! Don't miss out on this magnificent catch by #HarleenDeol . Take a Bow... pic.twitter.com/wiXL3DZA2e — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) July 9, 2021

Genuinely one of the greatest fielding moments I've ever seen, across all forms of cricket!!#HarleenDeol 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/b5zF0s6rwD — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 9, 2021