Watch: Hardik Pandya loses cool after Kohli and Maxwell stop GT skipper in his run-up

On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed league toppers Gujarat Titans to stay alive in the IPL playoffs race. While chasing down 169 runs, Bangalore’s former skipper Virat Kohli roared back to form and registered 73 runs off 54 deliveries, bringing in the crucial victory for his side.

During the encounter, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium witnessed some unwanted aggression as the Gujarat-based side's players, including skipper Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade, found it hard to control their anger.

Pandya, who had a tough day with the ball, gave away 35 runs in his three-over spell. It was in the 16th over of the RCB’s innings when Pandya had to stop his run-up as Glenn Maxwell was having some issue with the sightscreen. Maxwell moved from his mark and stopped the GT skipper, who had already started running.

Virat Kohli who was standing at the non-striker end also signalled to stop Pandya. After this, the all-rounder was seen throwing the ball in anger.

However, Pandya had a good day with the willow. He remained unbeaten with a 47-ball 62 to put up a target of 169 runs in front of the Faf Du Plessis-led side.

In another incident that happened in the Titans’ dressing room, Matthew Wade let his aggression out on his helmet and bat after a controversial LBW decision against him. The southpaw had scored 16 runs in 13 deliveries when he was dismissed.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted 168 runs on board. In reply, the RCB's opening pair of Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis almost took their side past the winning post, with the Proteas opener scoring 44 runs in 38 deliveries. After Du Plessis' dismissal, Glenn Maxwell took charge of the game and notched an explosive 40 runs off 18 balls.

Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the win by 8 wickets with 8 balls left to spare. With the victory, RCB have finished their group league campaign and now they are at the fourth place with 16 points to their name.

