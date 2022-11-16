Team India is in New Zealand for their upcoming T20I and ODI series, starting Friday. The Men in Blue will be led by Hardik Pandya in the T20I series in the absence of veteran players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

While both teams are busy preparing for the first T20I in Wellington, Hardik Pandya was spotted sharing a few light moments with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. The two captains were spotted riding a ‘crocodile bike’ together in the city. In a video posted by New Zealand cricket’s official Instagram handle, Pandya and Williamson can be seen enjoying their downtime by pedaling together on the crocodile bike.

The video was posted with the caption, “Just @kane_s_w & @hardikpandya93 on a crocodile bike in @wellingtonnz”.

Watch the video here:

The video grabbed attention in no time, with several fans reacting with laughter emojis. One person wrote, “Ohhhhhhho…what a entry”, while another commented, “When in New Zealand…” Earlier, both Williamson and Pandya had posed with the bilateral series trophy.

Both teams have had little time to unwind before the start of the series. India and New Zealand had reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 last week but failed to get past the knockout stage. While India endured a humiliating 10-wicket defeat by England, the Blackcaps were brought to their knees by a resurgent Pakistan.

IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson lauds India’s ‘depth and talent’

Speaking at a media interaction earlier, Williamson was all praise for his Indian counterpart and called Pandya a “special cricketer”.

“Hardik obviously is a superstar of the game. I played against him on a number of occasions. He is one of the most sought-after match-winners. And the fact that he is an all-rounder, his bowling going really well and can hit the ball like he does. He is a special cricketer. As far as his leadership skill goes, I haven’t played with him so I exactly don’t know, but he has had a lot of success in IPL,” the New Zealand captain added.

After the first T20I in Wellington on Friday, the second and third games are scheduled to take place on 20 and 22 November, respectively.

