Watch: Hardik Pandya consoles emotional Natasha Stankovic after Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 triumph

Gujarat Titans and their skipper Hardik Pandya relished a huge day after the historic triumph in their maiden season of the Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With his side, Indian all-rounder Pandya scripted another history by becoming the first captain to lead a new franchise to bring the title home in their debut season.

On the special night of the final, Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic was present in the stands. After Gujarat Titans assured their victory with the winning maximum by Subhman Gill, she also burst into the celebration with the full-house home crowd.

Pandiya who was exiting the field after exchanging pleasantries with other teammates was seen hugging his wife with much emotion. After the long hug, Pandya consoled Natasha who couldn’t hold the tears of joy on the special occasion. But at last, the broad smiles on their faces told the entire story and the moment captured by the camera left the internet world in awe. Later the Gujarat skipper and his spouse were seen sharing a sweet moment with the trophy and the photograph has received much love across social media.

Watch the video here:

The journey of Gujarat this year has been quite special. From topping the group league to clinching the title, we have got to witness a more matured and composed version of Hardik Pandya. He has not only guided his side well but also displayed some classic all-round performances. In his 15 appearances, the swashbuckling all-rounder scored 487 runs including 4 important half-centuries and scalped 8 wickets. On the final day, he played a key role and picked up three crucial wickets of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.

Previously, Pandya has won four titles as part of the Mumbai Indians side. After the match, Pandya tagged himself as ‘lucky’ as he added another trophy to his cabinet, but this time as a skipper. He noted that this trophy will always be memorable for him and it will also set a legacy for the upcoming generations. During the post-match interview, he said, “Generation to come, everyone will remember that it was the team who started this journey and won the championship in the first year.”

