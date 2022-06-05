Watch: Harbhajan Singh expresses regret over slapping S Sreesanth

Harbhajan Singh recalled one of the biggest controversies of his life as he expressed regret over the Slapgate incident that involved his former teammate S Sreesanth.

In the first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, the then captain of Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan, slapped Sreesanth after a match against Kings XI Punjab. The former pacer was caught on camera crying on the field ahead of the presentation ceremony.

"What happened was wrong. I made a mistake. Because of me, my teammate had to face embarrassment. I was embarrassed," Harbhajan during the Glance Live Fest.

Pitched Battles LIVE now ft. Harbhajan and Sreesanth at the Glance Live Fest

"If I had to correct one mistake, it was how I treated Sreesanth on the field. It should not have had happened. When I think about it, I feel there was no need."

Harbhajan was banned from the remainder of the 2008 tournament for the incident. BCCI also banned Harbhajan for five ODIs after he was found guilty.

Speaking about the incident in detail back in 2020, Sreesanth had said that both the players resolved the issue immediately after Sachin Tendulkar intervened.

“I was in a kiddish mood and was trying to tease 'Bhaji Paa' when he got out. I could not realise that he was in a different mood. But Sachin Tendulkar came to intervene saying both of you play for the same team and we resolved everything out there only. We had dinner together thereafter but the media took it to another level,” Sreesanth told CricketAddictor.

He had also added that he had urged the IPL administration to not ban Harbahajn for the incident.

"There came a time when I was literally crying and begging in front of the IPL commissioner and telling him not to ban or do anything with Harbhajan Singh.”

