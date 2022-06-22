Watch: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed clean bowled by his 5-year-old son

A video of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed being bowled by his 5-year-old son is doing the rounds of social media. Sarfaraz’s son Abdullah is immensely passionate about cricket and likes playing as a fast bowler. His passion was very much visible as he rattled the crates, being used as stumps, of his father with a yorker.

Watch the video below:

Shabash Beta Abba ki he wicket he ura di 👏👏🔥 @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/rpvdxcNUVv — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) June 20, 2022

A large crowd gathering can also be seen surrounding the former captain and his son. A few also guided Abdullah to take a longer run-up while bowling and can be seen celebrating as he nailed the yorker.

However, Sarfaraz, in an interview with a Pakistan news channel in April, had said that he doesn't want his son to be a professional cricketer because of the way he suffered with the national team.

“Abdullah is passionate about playing cricket. But I don't want him to become a cricketer. Actually, being a cricketer, I suffered many things that I don't want Abdullah to face. It's human nature. Being a cricketer, I want my brother or son to be selected immediately. Otherwise, it hurts,” Sarfaraz had said during an interview with a Pakistan news channel.

Sarfaraz last played for the national side in a T20I in November 2021 when Pakistan toured Bangladesh. Sarfaraz led Pakistan to ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2017; defeating arch-rivals India in the final. But he came under criticism for the team’s poor outing in the 2019 World Cup, where they failed to qualify from the group round.

Sarfaraz lost his captaincy to Babar Azam and subsequently also lost his place in the playing XI to fellow custodian Mohammed Rizwan.

Pakistan will next tour the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series with Sarfaraz's selection unlikely. Sarfaraz was left out of the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies as well.

