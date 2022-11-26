The stardom of Virat Kohli has broken all the barriers as the cricketer has a huge fanbase all around the globe. There are several instances when his fans went past every hurdle to have a glance at their idol once in a lifetime.

Recently, one such die-hard fan has shared a tale of his memorable encounter with the iconic cricketer when Kohli went for a trip to Uttarakhand with his spouse Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika Kohli.

Taking to his personal Instagram, the boy identified as Kapil uploaded a montage video which depicts his ultimate effort to meet his favourite player at the Kainchi Dham temple in Nainital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil🧃 (@kapiljpeg)



According to the clip, Kapil and his friends received the information that Kohli would visit the renowned temple at Almora road with his family on 17 November. However, the group was unaware of the exact timing of Kohli’s visit so they took a ride to the venue and reached there at 6 AM to be precise. They had to wait several hours. But as per the saying “the fruit of patience is always sweet,” their dream finally came true.

One of the frames shows Kapil sitting right beside Kohli inside the temple where a number of fans gathered to snap pictures with the star batter. Kohli spent some time interacting with his fans before joining his family. As stated by Kapil, Kohli politely forbade him to record his daughter who was resting in the car.

Kapil captioned the video, “The day I met Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. 17.11.22.” Since being uploaded, the heartwarming video has received over 3 million views and has garnered more than 4.5 lakh likes so far. A lot of Indian fans termed Kapil “lucky” for getting the opportunity. Some users also shared their experience of meeting the Indian batter in the comment section.

An overwhelmed ‘Viratian’ said, “I can feel the emotions. Lucky you.” A user lauded Kohli for his humble gesture and noted, “How does Virat Kohli keep his calm? The most aggressive player on the field and also the coolest off the field. We are lucky to have him in our team.”

An individual referred to the same kind of experience he enjoyed, “I remember seeing him in Cape Town for the last test tour in 2022. He was heading onto the bus and obliged the 3 people cheering the team near the hotel. He was sitting in the bus and waved to the window.”

After enjoying sky-high form in the T20 World Cup in Australia, Kohli took a rest from the ongoing multi-format series against New Zealand. He will be back in action in the next away series in Bangladesh where the Men in Blue will play three ODIs and two Tests. The opening ODI is slated to take place on 4 December at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

