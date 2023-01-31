Watch: Fan runs away with ball during ILT20 match as massive six lands on road

The International League T20 is underway in the United Arab Emirates, bringing much excitement to fans. The inaugural season of the tournament has grabbed eyeballs for the performances of Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard and Rovman Powell. But on Saturday, 29 January, it was quite another reason why the ILT20 made the headlines.

During a game between MI Emirates and the Desert Vipers, MI’s Dan Mousley smacked a massive six off Matheesha Pathirana on the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The ball went past the roof of the stadium and landed on the road outside. A young fan, who was passing by, grabbed the opportunity and ran away with the ball. A video of the moment has gone viral and left the internet in splits.

In the 19th over, MI Emirates skipper Kieron Pollard smashed a massive six, which once again cleared the stadium. However, this time the fan who found the ball was seen throwing it back into the venue.

The official Twitter handle of ILT20 has shared the amusing clip with the caption, “ When it’s raining 6’s, There are 2 types of cricket lovers… 1. Pick and run 2. Pick and return. Which category are you?”

Watch:

When it’s raining 6️⃣s, There are 2 types of cricket lovers..

1. Pick and run 🏃‍♂️

2. Pick and return

Which category are you? Book your tickets now : https://t.co/sv2yt8acyL#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #DVvMIE pic.twitter.com/P0Es01cMz8 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 29, 2023



Coming back to the fixture, MI Emirates completely dominated the match. Batting first, they managed to score 241/3 in 20 overs. Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem and Pollard scored half centuries. Waseem emerged as the top scorer, with 86 runs off 44 deliveries. The opener’s innings was laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes.

When it was time for MI Emirates to bowl, the Kieron Pollard-led brigade did not disappoint. Fazalhaq Farooqi grabbed three wickets, dismissing Rohan Mustafa, Desert Vipers skipper Colin Munro and Benny Howell. The Desert Vipers could not manage to stand against MI Emirates’ lethal combination of Trent Boult, Farooqi, Imran Tahir and Zahoor Khan. Eight of DV’s players departed for single digit scores. Tom Curran and Mark Watt scored 12 runs each to emerge as the top-scorers. Desert Vipers were dismissed for 84, handing over an easy 157-run win to Emirates.

Desert Vipers will be hoping for a better performance when they face off against Sharjah Warriors tonight, 31 January at Sharjah. On the other hand, MI Emirates will battle it out with the Gulf Giants on 1 February in Abu Dhabi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.