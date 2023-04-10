Faf du Plessis produced a captain’s knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Monday, propelling them to a sizeable total after being invited to bat.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Du Plessis smashed an unbeaten 79 off just 46 deliveries, bringing up his 27th IPL half-century in 35 deliveries and helping RCB post a formidable 212/2 on the board at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What was impressive about du Plessis’ knock was the manner in which he shifted gears; he had played second fiddle when Virat Kohli was going slam bang, and decided to take the attack to the Lucknow bowling unit after Glenn Maxwell’s arrival at the crease.

LIVE: RCB vs LSG, Match 15 of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru

Du Plessis smashed five fours and as many sixes during his stay at the crease, going past 300 sixes in T20 cricket in the process. And among those sixes was a monster 115-metre hit off Ravi Bishnoi in the 15th over of the Bangalore innings.

Watch the massive hit here:

Absolute Carnage 🔥🔥@faf1307 deposits one out of the PARK 💥💥 We are in for an entertaining finish here folks! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/76LlGgKZaq#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/ugHZEMWHeh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2023

Du Plessis was batting on 33 when he was on strike in the third ball of the 15th over. The South African went for an inside-out heave over wide long off — his first six of the evening.

The next one was even bigger as du Plessis got down on one knee and sent the ball sailing high over long on, with the ball disappearing over the roof and probably landing on the street outside.

Maxwell too would make merry at the Chinnaswamy, smashing a 29-ball 59 — his first half-century of the season — after coming in to bat at No 3 and stitching a 115-run partnership with du Plessis to ensure Bangalore crossed the 200-mark on what is a batter’s paradise.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.