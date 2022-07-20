Watch: England's Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid praise team's diverse environment in conversation with Eoin Morgan

England all-rounder Moeen Ali and spinner Adil Rashid recently spoke to their former skipper Eoin Morgan about the importance of their faith as well as how the diversity in the team’s dressing room has influenced the side. The duo was all praise for the accepting environment in their squad.

The chat took place during the first England vs South Africa ODI. Both Ali and Rashid spoke about their experiences in the diverse and accepting environment in the squad.

When asked if the diversity in the changing room had helped the level of acceptance in the group, Moeen Ali asserted that it had. "The diversity around the group and team has been really good for a while now, anybody can come in and out of the changing room from any sort of background or differences that they have, and everyone just sort of fits like a glove almost,” he said.

He also added that he cherished being a member of the squad. "It's really, really good and something that we love, and we do cherish as much as we can because we know how good it is and it's not always the case in all changing rooms, but this is a very special changing room and it means a lot," the all-rounder added.

Furthermore, Rashid spoke about his experience of going for Hajj recently. The spinner had missed the white-ball series against India as well as the later stages of Yorkshire’s T20 Blast due to the same.

Rashid had previously found it difficult to make the pilgrimage due to his commitments to the sport, but the leg-spinner and his wife made the trip both Yorkshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board agreed.

After his return, Rashid has praised the ECB and his county for leaving him with an "easy" decision. "I spoke to the ECB, I spoke to yourself (Morgan) being my captain at the time - you were my go-to person - the encouragement, the backing that I got from the ECB and Yorkshire was magnificent," Rashid said.

Both Rashid and Moeen Ali are part of the squad against South Africa. The hosts lost the first game by 62 runs owing to Anrich Nortje's 4-wicket haul and Rassie van der Dussen's ton.

