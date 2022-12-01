Watch: England’s Joe Root feeds kitten at Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of first Test

England vs Pakistan in the opening Test of a three-match series got underway on Thursday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. On Wednesday, England team arrived at the venue early in the morning and went through a brief on-field training session.

During the session, their ace batter Joe Root, along with some of his teammates, found an adorable kitten inside the ground and went on to feed it. A clip of it has been shared on Twitter by Danny Reuben, Head of Communications of the England Men’s Team.

Always thinking of others. @root66 feeding one of the Pindi Cricket Ground’s kittens this morning at practice. 🐈 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/zoDyE4sK9f — Danny Reuben (@dannyreuben) November 30, 2022



In the footage, Root can be spotted coming out of the dressing room with a tiny bowl in his hands. Then he approached his teammates who were playing with the kitten. In a heart-winning gesture, the 31-year-old batter sat in front of the little cat and kept the bowl before it.

The kitten, evidently quite hungry, accepted the offering and continued to have the food from the bowl. The sight delighted Root and his other team members and the smile on their faces said it all.

The caption of the post explained, “Always thinking of others. Joe Root is feeding one of the Pindi Cricket Ground’s kittens this morning at practice.”

Since being uploaded, the 23-second footage has earned more than 4 lakh views so far. It has also garnered as many as 6,200 likes on the microblogging site.

Ahead of the first Test, England players and staff, including skipper Ben Stokes, fell ill after reaching Pakistan. Though there was no official clarification, the reason behind their illness was possibly food poisoning.

Despite question marks at first, the Three Lions fielded their playing XI for the first Test. Winning the toss, Stokes opted to bat.

