Watch: DC players sing Kailash Kher's 'Saiyyan' for Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday registered a comfortable win against Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets after all-around Mitchell Marsh scored 89 runs off 62 balls and David Warner went unbeaten 52 off 41 balls. Riding on Marsh and Warner’s heroics, DC are still keeping their IPL playoff hopes alive.

Ahead of their match against the Royals, the Delhi Capitals’ players had a small surprise for their head coach, the legendary Ricky Ponting. The team welcomed Ponting by singing a popular Bollywood track before leaving for the stadium. The clip was shared on Instagram.

The players, in the video, can be seen singing Kailash Kher's popular song Saiyyan. The moment Ponting entered the team bus, the whole squad including the overseas players sprang into action and started singing the song.

Ponting was not only surprised but left sort of embarrassed by his team, although he chose to not show much emotion but rather had a wide smile on seeing his players welcome him in this fashion.

In the video, New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert is serenading the DC fans before walking into the bus. Then accompanied by all-rounder Axar Patel, the DC player sings together out loud.

“A Super Sei-yaaaaan welcome for the Boss," the caption read.

Watch the video here:

The video instantly became a hit among the DC fans and followers, who feel that this song is stuck into the squad’s head including overseas recruits who sang the song with ease.

Yesterday, the Capitals defeated the Royals by eight wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

Chasing a target of 161, DC surprisingly reached 161 for two in 18.1 overs with Marsh beating 89 runs off 62 balls. Furthermore, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, and Mitchell Marsh picked up two wickets each for DC.

When RR came to bat, Ravichandran Ashwin did his best and registered a half-century, even Devdutt Padikkal made a quick-fire 30-ball knock of 48 that helped his team to post 160 for six in 20 overs but nothing helped.

