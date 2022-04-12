Watch: David Warner performs steps from Pushpa: The Rise while fielding during KKR vs DC match

Delhi Capitals batter David Warner has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen performing some iconic dance steps from the Telegu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise during DC's match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 10 April.

While fielding for DC, Warner got some requests from the Brabourne Stadium stands to showcase some of the film's dance steps. To no one's surprise, the Australian opener obliged and entertained the crowd by performing some of Allu Arjun’s signature dance moves from the film.

The 35-year-old batter is quite famous among Instagram users owing to his love for the Indian cinema. He often takes to social media to share images and videos with his family dancing to songs from various Indian films. Later after the match, he shared a video of his dance moves on his Instagram account and sought feedback on his performance. The official Instagram account of Delhi Capitals also commented referring to their veteran batter as ‘wholesome entertainment.’

Watch the clip:

http://

Apart from the eye-catching moves, Warner also starred with the bat as he scored his 50th IPL half-century and secured the top spot in the list of the most fifties in the history of the Indian Premier League. The DC opener played a brilliant knock of 61 runs off 45 deliveries, along with Prithvi Shaw who also added a crucial 51 to the scorecard. The duo helped Delhi Capitals put up a mammoth score of 215.

Pushpa: The Rise released worldwide on 17 December last year. Since then the songs as well as the dance steps of the film have grabbed eyes across social media.

Previously, players like Nazmul Islam Apu and Shakib Al Hasan also shook a leg on the film's iconic steps during the Bangladesh Premier League 2022. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli also kept imitated Allu Arjun's moves from the film while playing his 100th Test game against Sri Lanka. Last February, he was also seen carrying out the Srivalli steps during one of the ODIs against the West Indies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.