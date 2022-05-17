Watch: David Warner falls for golden duck in match against PBKS after last-minute decision backfires

David Warner was out on the first ball of the match against Punjab Kings on Monday after the left-handed batter changed his mind to take the strike on the first ball during IPL 2022 match 61 against Punjab Kings in Navi Mumbai.

After being sent in to bat first, Sarfaraz Khan was set to start the DC innings while PBKS overseas players Liam Livingstone held the new ball. However, after PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal and Livingston had set the field for the right-handed Sarfaraz, Warner decided to change end to take strike for the first ball.

The decision, as aforementioned, backfired as the 35-year-old Australian was caught at backward point as Livingstone floated the ball outside the off-stump to find a thick outside edge off Warner's bat.

Before the first ball was bowled, Murali Karthik, who was doing the commentary for official broadcasters Star Sports said: "What's interesting here is that when Liam Livingstone was getting ready to bowl, Sarfaraz was taking the strike, they set the field for the right-hander and suddenly David Warner decided that he wants to take the strike. So, they have changed the entire field and the batters have swapped ends."

Talking about the same after the dismissal, Karthik said: "Actually, if you saw Sarfaraz, he had already taken the guard and he trudged reluctantly towards the other end and now David Warner is going to do that? Might as well have allowed the right-hander to take strike."

The dismissal had little bearing on the game as Delhi posted 159/7 in 20 overs before successfully defending it by restricting PBKS at 142/9.

Mitchell Marsh starred for the side with a 63-run knock while Shardul Thakur shone with the ball with a 4-for.

