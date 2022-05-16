Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: Both teams hunt for crucial two points
IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: Both teams hunt for crucial two points

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live update - IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC cricket score, 64th IPL Match Live Coverage: It's a crucial match for both the teams. Both have two matches remaining and both know that they have to win the two. Both DC and PBKS come into the match on the back of big wins in their previous matches. DC beat RR by 8 wickets while PBKS cruised past RCB by 54 runs. With the race for playoffs qualification heating up, expect a cracker.

18:42 (IST)

Defending the target, Kagiso Rabada and Rishi Dhawan provided early wickets to send back Kohli and du Plessis and that set the tone. Dhawan removed Lomror as well inside the powerplay. Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell started the rebuilding process but the PBKS bowlers kept chipping in with wickets and never allowed RCB batters the momentum. They restricted then to just 155 and won the match by 54 runs which provided a boost to their run rate as well.

18:41 (IST)

PBKS too put in a a dominant batting effort against RCB as Jonny Bairstow's move up top proved crucial. He took on the RCB bowlers and set the tone. He hammered two fours and two sixes off Hazlewood in the second over and went on to score 66 off 29 balls. They stuttered a bit in the middle but Liam Livingstone arrived and took the attack to the opposition and helped PBKS post 209, hitting 70 off 42 balls.

18:32 (IST)

Chasing 161, DC lost KS Bharat off the second ball of the innings. But Australia's T20 World Cup heroes David Warner and Mitchell Marsh got together steadied the ship and then took the attack to the RR bowlers. Warner hit 52 off 41 while Marsh scored 89 off 62 as they stitched a 144-run stand for the second wicket. It was a match-winning effort as DC raced to the target with 11 balls and eight wickets to spare. It provided a crucial boost to their net run rate as well which will come into play in the tournament.

18:30 (IST)

In their last match against RR, the DC pacers played a major role in their victory. Chetan Sakariya got the HUGE wicket of Buttler in the third over. And then Mitchell Marsh bowled a brilliant spell through the middle overs to take 3/25 from three overs. Nortje too chipped in with two wickets as the DC bowlers restricted RR to 160.

18:22 (IST)

PBKS' journey so far: Just like DC, PBKS too haven't managed back to back wins in the league so far. They started off with a win over RCB in the opener. But then lost their next match against KKR. They bounced back with a thumping win over CSK but lost to GT in their next. A win against MI followed but a beating against SRH as well. And then against DC as well. They got back to winning ways against CSK but then again lost the little gained momentum with a loss against LSG. They won their next against GT but lost against RR in their next. However, in their last match, a crucial one, they achieved a thumping win over RCB. Just like DC, they would look to achieve some consistency.

18:20 (IST)

DC's journey so far: It's been an up and down journey for DC so far. They haven't manage to stitch back to back wins. They started off with a win against MI in their opening match. But then got derailed with losses to debutants GT and LSG. They then bounced back to beat KKR before losing to RCB in the next match. The win-loss sequence continued as they won against PBKS by 9 wickets before going down to RR. A win against KKR was followed by defeat to LSG. They then won their next match against SRH but were thumped by CSK in the very next. They, however got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 8-wicket win against RR.

18:10 (IST)

It's a crucial match for both the teams. Both have two matches remaining and both know that they have to win the two. Both DC and PBKS come into the match on the back of big wins in their previous matches. DC beat RR by 8 wickets while PBKS cruised past RCB by 54 runs. With the race for playoffs qualification heating up, expect a cracker.

17:56 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 64th match of IPL 2022 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live update - IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC cricket score, 64th IPL Match Live Coverage

Preview: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capital will eye to get one step closer to the playoff spots when they meet for the second time in the latest season of the Indian Premier League at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 16 May at 7:30 PM IST.

Click here to view the points table

Click here to view the Orange Cap holder

Click here to view the Purple Cap holder

As the points table is getting more interesting, the magic figure of 14 points won’t be enough for qualifying in the final four. While Delhi Capitals are in fifth with 12 points, Punjab Kings are positioned at no. 4 with the same number of points as per the benchmark of net run rate.

Punjab Kings are coming off a massive win in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Mayank Agarwal-led side won the match by 54 runs. The blistering knocks of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone got them to reach the mammoth total of 209 runs. In the second innings, Kagiso Rabada’s three-wicket spell had the job done for Punjab.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are doing good since their last two encounters. They have become a playoff contender after beating Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the last two games. The Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the last match. The batting unit clicked well for them to chase down a 161-run target. They look to maintain the momentum to snatch one of the playoff berths.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match be played?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 16 May 2022.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match be held?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match start?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Delhi Capitals Squad for 2022 IPL: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Updated Date: May 16, 2022 18:18:29 IST

