Watch: Chandrakant Pandit's emotional moments post Madhya Pradesh's maiden Ranji Trophy title

Chandrakant Pandit has achieved cult status in the Indian cricketing fraternity as he added yet another silverware to his cabinet when he coached Madhya Pradesh to their first-ever Ranji Trophy victory on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh toppled 41-time champions Mumbai by 6 wickets on Day 5 of the final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar, the man who received the biggest cheers for his RCB exploits, smacked the winning run and the cameras immediately panned to Chandrakant Pandit. The seasoned coach trudged onto the field as tears rolled down his eyes and he tilted his head to look upwards towards the sky.

As far as numbers are concerned, this was Pandit’s sixth Ranji title as a coach. He was a player for Madhya Pradesh earlier and has now coached the side to their maiden Ranji title. He was also the head coach of Vidarbha when they won their first Ranji Trophy title in 2017/18.

In an interview with WV Raman after the game, Pandit revealed what this title meant to him. Incidentally, Pandit was captain of Madhya Pradesh the last time they reached the Ranji Trophy final in the 1998/99 season. The side had lost to Karnataka and failed to chase down 247 on the Day 5 pitch at the Chinnaswamy.

Watch:

Pandit said in the interview that it meant a lot to him to return to the venue where he was unable to win the title as a player. However, he was now happy to set the record straight by dominating the game. On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings and this left MP to chase down 108 to clinch the title.

"It was a great memory. I left it 23 years back on the same ground. With God's blessings, we came back here and winning this trophy was fabulous. I am becoming a little emotional because I missed out when I was captain to win this trophy on the same ground. But after 23 years, some say 'father could not do it but the son has done it'. Aditya Shrivastava has done tremendously well," Pandit, the former India cricketer, told Star Sports on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.